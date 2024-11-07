Why Jelly Roll And Machine Gun Kelly Couldn't Stand Each Other

Following the release of "Lonely Road" and in anticipation of the release of Jelly Roll's 2024 album "Beautifully Broken," Machine Gun Kelly appeared with the country singer on Spotify's "Countdown To" podcast. "It is so funny how much I love you now, because God, I hated you so much back then," Kelly admitted, meaning when they were both rappers trying to kick-start their careers.

But the hate wasn't all coming from Machine Gun Kelly. Before Jelly Roll came to embrace the country genre, he spent many years of his early career attempting to make it as a rapper. His 2012 track "Malibu's Most Wanted" was widely seen to be a diss against Machine Gun Kelly. It got little traction at the time, but it has served as an artifact of the historic hate between the two one-time rappers. "F*** Machine Gun Kelly and his mohawk," Jelly Roll once stated publicly, according to Us Weekly.

During their appearance on "Countdown To," Jelly Roll described the basis of his animosity toward Kelly in the early days and admitted: "I was just a little spiteful, bitter f****** dude. ... You were just like skinny and handsome. I was just a hater." The pair concluded that being white rappers at a time when they were less common in the music industry increased the tension between them and made them bitterly competitive, with Kelly stating they were "bred to hate each other."

