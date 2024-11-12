Reasons Why Alaskan Bush People Is Fake

Reality television transformed documentary filmmaking into mainstream, episodic television. In reality TV, the lives of interesting people are laid bare for TV cameras as they go about their day-to-day business, and cable networks in the 21st century found a way to captivate audiences with unscripted programs about tough guys staying alive or working in punishing terrain. Into this cultural landscape of shows like "Man vs. Wild" and "Deadliest Catch" came "Alaskan Bush People" on the Discovery Channel. Running for 14 seasons from 2014 to 2022, the show captured the fascinating exploits of the Brown family. Billy and Ami Brown and their expansive brood lived off of the land and relied on their own survival skills — and each other — to carve out a life in a difficult region of Alaska far from the comforts of civilization.

Advertisement

But as reporters, observers, fans, and even cast members would later allege, "Alaskan Bush People" was a reality TV show in name only. In one of the biggest scandals to ever hit the Discovery Channel, much of what was shown in "Alaskan Bush People" was staged, falsified, or carefully rigged by producers. Over its long run, the show was responsible for many of the times that the Discovery Channel lied to you.