'90s Stars Who Are Unrecognizable Now

Everything is cyclical. After death, animals become soil, which nourishes plants, which in turn become food for animals. The seasons follow each other every year. And most horrifying, decades you remember living through the first time will reemerge as nostalgia factories for your peers and objects of giggling fascination for generations younger than your own. Nineties kids who remember mining the '70s for bell bottoms and smiley-face decals can now only watch in horror as Gen Z mines their past for the lols. (Brace yourself for a JNCOs revival any day now.)

Advertisement

And celebrities — they're just like us! Though they have a few more tips and tricks (and generally way more dollars) than the rest of us to try to slow the passage of time, they've lived through the last 30 years just like everyone else. And while some look like gently aged versions of themselves and work in the business that made them famous, others have undergone transformations that can cause fans to do a double take... and count on their fingers just how many years it's been.