If asked to name a pharaoh of ancient Egypt, many folks would probably chirp "King Tut." After all, "Tut" — short for Tutenkhamun — is just one syllable. It's much easier for English speakers to remember than Peftjaubast, or Djedkhonsefankh, or Netjerkare Siptah. See? Tut it is.

Advertisement

But given Tut's fame, folks might be surprised to learn that his tomb was discovered only about 100 years ago in 1922. Tut was just one more pharaoh out of 170 or so spanning about 2,600 years. He and his grave goods sat undisturbed in the Valley of the Kings, part of the ancient Egyptian city of Thebes and home to about 450 years' worth of dead rulers.

It's Tut's grave goods — plus the absolutely jaw-droppingly pristine condition of his tomb — that make him stand out. We've got hieroglyph-coated walls, a checkers-like board game, gold sandals, 413 figurines of servants to follow Tut into the afterlife, a golden shrine containing Tut's preserved organs, Tut's famed golden mask, and a three-layered, nested sarcophagus with Tut in the smallest one. Tut took the throne at 9 years old and died as a teenager after a short, roughly nine-year reign in 1323 B.C.E.

Advertisement

But for such a young man with a short reign, Tut did make an impact. He reversed the radical monotheism of the previous pharaoh, Akhenaten, who swept away thousands of years of religious tradition in favor of a new religion focused on a single sun god, Aton. The rules of Tut's reign redress this social grievance, while other rules were typical of all pharaohs.