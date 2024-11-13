The Strange Request Star Trek's Creator Had In His Last Will

Gene Roddenberry, the 70-year-old creator of "Star Trek," died of a heart attack in a Santa Monica, California hospital on October 25, 1991. While the original series he created was canceled after three seasons, between 1966 and 1969, before NBC canceled it due to low ratings, the writer and producer had conceived a beloved world that launched a behemoth franchise. Roddenberry spent more than a third of his life writing about space, but he never had the chance to go there. However, he specified in his will that he wanted his ashes blasted into outer space when the opportunity arose.

"He would have given anything to have been able, just once, to go into that great galaxy he dreamed about, where so few men have gone before," Majel Roddenberry, his widow who played Nurse Chapel on the original "Star Trek", said in April 1994 (via Florida Today). "It was not possible." His dream may not have come true in life, though in death it's been fulfilled many times over. His ashes have traveled on a space shuttle, been blasted into orbit around the Earth, and have gone into deep space between Venus and Earth.