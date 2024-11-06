Lawyer Paints Us Crystal Clear Picture On Donald Trump's Sentencing After Sweeping 2024 Election Win

He went through six bankruptcies and two impeachments, was found liable for sexual assault, was convicted of all 34 charges in a criminal felony case — and yet, former president Donald Trump is now president-elect Trump, poised to re-enter the White House on January 20, 2025. That is, to put it mildly, a sobering prospect. It isn't as if scandal has lost its ability to derail a campaign; other Republicans in major races were brought low, in part, by misbehavior and chicanery. What's striking about Trump is how his scandals and legal woes have not only not stopped his political comeback, but that he managed the comeback while sentencing and investigations are still ongoing, including probes into his efforts to subvert the 2020 election.

His reelection will undoubtedly impact those efforts by special counsel Jack Smith and the state of Georgia. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, President of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Grunge that Trump's legal woes are likely to vanish altogether. "It's well established that a sitting president can't be prosecuted," he said. As of November 2024, Smith is appealing his case to the Eleventh Circuit; a Trump Department of Justice can simply abandon the appeal. "If for some reason Jack Smith refuses to dismiss the cases," said Rahmani, "Trump can direct his Attorney General to fire Smith."