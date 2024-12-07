What Really Happened To Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen?

For those who were children in the late 1980s and early 1990s, or happened to be around them, the Olsen twins were inescapable superstars. Identical, adorable, and precocious Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were charismatic pop culture icons for nearly the entirety of their childhoods. Cast as baby Michelle Tanner on the hit ABC sitcom "Full House" — a staple of the "TGIF" lineup until it disappeared — the Olsens alternated playing the thumbs-upping, catchphrase-generating character until they were almost nine years old. Concurrently and after "Full House," a show with a tragic real-life story, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen starred in a series of lucrative straight-to-video movies and lent their names and images to a slew of top-selling merchandise. But shortly after their shared 18th birthday, Mary-Kate and Ashley pulled back on the acting, the marketing, and public life in general, nearly becoming child stars who completely disappeared.

Since the end of "Full House" and the Olsen twins leaving Hollywood, laugh tracks, and the direct-to-VHS market behind, they've led remarkable and eventful lives, both on their own and separately. Want to know what Mary-Kate and Ashley have been doing for the past few decades? You got it, dude!