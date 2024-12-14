Stars Who Can't Stand The British Royal Family

The coronation of King Charles III in 2023 was a fresh opportunity for Great Britain to put on one of its famous displays of state pageantry, even if it was slimmed down from past coronations. Out came the carriages and crowns, the uniforms and ermine, the robes and scepters. But along with the processions, oaths, and symbol-laden trappings, those watching the coronation might have taken in another sight: small groups holding conspicuous yellow signs reading "not my king."

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's most prominent anti-monarchy group, Republic — as in, a republican system where the head of state is elected, not a conservative political party — has boasted of rising numbers in support and resources. They've also pointed to signs that support for the monarchy is falling. There are numbers that back up their confidence; in August 2024, Statista found that just 35% of Britons aged 18-24 were in favor of the monarchy. But the institution retained majority support in every other age group, and the prospect of a referendum that would put the issue to a vote still seems scant for the immediate future, to say nothing of the complicated business that disentangling the monarchy from the British state would be.

But critics of the monarchy are still free to push for its ouster. They're also free just to criticize and mock it. And it's not just campaigners who go after the crown. A small host of writers, politicians, and performers have taken shots at the British royal family over the years. Here are just a few of them.