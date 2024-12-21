Stars Who Can't Stand Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp established himself as one of the premier A-listers in Hollywood. Whether he hammed up the weirdness for Tim Burton films, such as "Edward Scissorhands" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," or delighted the world as the quirky Captain Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, the actor always understood the assignment. Depp embodied what it meant to be a movie star, using every red-carpet opportunity to sell his brand and pose for countless photos with his fans. He even managed to receive accolades from magazines as the sexiest man alive on more than one occasion.
In the 2010s, a major scandal struck as his ex-wife and fellow actor, Amber Heard, made serious allegations about him. This kicked off a storm of negative publicity for both parties, as matters went the legal route and culminated in one of the most watched court cases in TV history. Expectedly, this event had a detrimental effect on Depp's career and popularity, as peers picked sides and some weighed in with heavily critical comments of the "21 Jump Street" actor. Much like everyone else in life, he already had a line of detractors before the scandal, so this only added more people to the queue. With that said, let's check out all the stars who can't stand Johnny Depp and the reasons for the bad blood.
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe and Johnny Depp share a connection to the Wizarding World. Radcliffe starred as Harry Potter in eight films, while Depp portrayed the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in two of the "Fantastic Beasts" prequels. The decision to cast Depp drew the ire of parts of the fanbase since allegations against him had already circulated. Considering how small his part was in 2016's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," many thought there would still be a chance to recast him for 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." This didn't happen, though.
In 2018, Radcliffe spoke to Entertainment Weekly and the topic of Depp was brought up, especially how several people involved in the movies defended his casting. "[I]n the NFL, there are lots of players arrested for smoking weed and there is other people's behavior that goes way beyond that and it's tolerated because they're very famous players," Radcliffe said. "I suppose the thing I was struck by was, we did have a guy who was reprimanded for weed on the [original 'Harry Potter'] film, essentially, so obviously what Johnny has been accused of is much greater than that."
The "Harry Potter" actor whom Radcliffe refers to is Jamie Waylett, who played Draco Malfoy's fellow goon Vincent Crabbe. He was fired from the final two films after he was found to be growing marijuana plants. In the end, Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for 2022's "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," even though he had already shot a few scenes.
Kathy Griffin
Kathy Griffin isn't afraid of sharing her opinions. In fact, she is one of the comedians who Hollywood won't cast anymore after she posed with a severed mannequin's head representing Donald Trump. Later, Griffin admitted that the controversial photo got her blacklisted from showbiz.
For some people, the transpiring events and the fallout may have encouraged them to keep their thoughts and opinions more private in the future, but not Griffin. In 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Griffin posted a picture of Johnny Depp on her X — formerly known as Twitter — account with a caption reading: "Ladies! Looking for some gratitude in the middle of a pandemic? At least this hot mess isn't going to pummel your face today. Cue the shadow 'fan' accounts #WomenSupportingWomen." Some fans took umbrage with her statement, telling her that Depp was the victim rather than the perpetrator, but Griffin responded: "Nope. He's no victim. He is an abuser."
It wouldn't be the only time she would bring up Depp on her X account. In 2022, after a user shared a Rolling Stone article where Amber Heard accused Depp of sexual assault, Griffin commented under the post, writing: "Who is behind the obviously well funded online campaign against Amber? Try doing a post that is favorable towards Amber. The swarm from Depp stans will be swift & filled with violent rhetoric." In addition, Griffin questioned if someone behind the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise might be behind it.
Ellen Barkin
Ellen Barkin holds history with Johnny Depp. They were romantically involved in the '90s and appeared together in the 1998 film "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." Both in 2020 and 2022 during Johnny Depp's court cases — first with The Sun, then Amber Heard — Barkin provided testimony about her personal relationship with Depp. During the televised 2022 case (via Entertainment Tonight), she discussed how they dated briefly and claimed to have seen Depp's aggressive side during their time together, though she said he never physically assaulted her. She also alleged that they broke off their relationship because of his intense levels of jealousy.
During the 2020 trial (via Daily Mail), Depp claimed Barkin had a vendetta against him, stating: "A sexual element began with Ms. Barkin, which lasted for months on and off really because she was making the film I was making at the time, 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,' and I suppose her desires were... She wanted more than a relationship, she wanted a proper relationship with me and I did not want that."
Speaking to HuffPost about her decision to testify against Depp in 2023, Barkin explained how she felt that telling what she knew of Depp was the right thing to do. She said: "I've never met Amber Heard in my life, but I know what I know about Johnny Depp. He never touched me, but I saw violence. I saw him strangle an AD. He did throw a wine bottle."
Howard Stern
A number of stars can't stand Howard Stern — but the shock jock isn't exactly glowing with love for everyone else either. Stern has been highly critical of Johnny Depp in the past, and especially so during the infamous 2022 defamation case, where everyone provided their two cents. Speaking on "The Howard Stern Show" in April 2022, Stern brought up the much-debated topic about the fecal matter found in Depp and Amber Heard's bed. Stern made light of the situation and particularly poked fun at how Depp referred to it as "dropping a grumpy."
During the same episode (via Mediaite), Stern turned harsher toward Depp, calling him a "narcissist" for allowing the ensuing media circus to take place, though it must be mentioned that neither Depp nor Heard had much say in the trial being televised. Stern said: "That's what narcissists do. 'I will charm the pants off of America at the trial.' No you won't! This will not go well. It's not going well for you, it's not going well for her. It's not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children."
Stern didn't stop there, though, slamming Depp for what he presumed to be overacting in court, his accent, and his ability to speak English. Stern and Depp crossed paths several times before when the actor appeared on the radio DJ's show, but their prior history didn't seem to spare Depp from Stern's harsh words here.
Julia Fox
While the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation case took place, everyone clamored to give their opinion on the trial and the individuals involved. People created podcasts, others wrote articles, and every detail was dissected and analyzed on social media. Actor and model Julia Fox also added her voice to the conversation in a now-deleted Instagram post (via The Independent), in which she suggested that Heard couldn't be seen as an abuser in the situation because of the imbalance of physical and financial power in her and Depp's relationship.
Some praised Fox's impassioned defense of Heard, while others, such as musician Aubrey O'Day, criticized her. After the trial wrapped up, Fox appeared on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast, "High Low with EmRata," where she explained why she spoke up for Heard when she did. Fox said: "I did have to say something because if it could happen to Amber Heard, who is a white, blonde, beautiful, successful actress, because people say that she had no career before him but she did — over 10 movies I think — so it can really happen to ... None of us are safe."
Fox added that she stands with women in these situations because she had been in the same predicament before. Additionally, she stated that everyone's constant chiming in about the matter would "damage women" in the long run.
David Krumholtz
When the controversy between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp surfaced, people wanted to hear more from those who knew them closely — not the random internet commentators who have parasocial relationships with celebrities. One person who expressed their opinion on the matter was actor David Krumholtz. Heard and Krumholtz starred on the 2011 television series "The Playboy Club," where the former played Bunny Maureen and the latter portrayed Billy Rosen.
In a now-expired Instagram Story (via Entertainment Tonight), Krumholtz lent his support to his former co-star unequivocally. He wrote: "Amber Heard is a victim of abuse by Johnny Depp." Krumholtz added that people were conflating the image of Depp the celebrity and movie star with the real person, adding: "Drugs and alcohol turn men into monsters."
Krumholtz didn't absolve Heard of the situation entirely, though, as he admitted she had her faults but that she was "the victim" here. The actor went on to express his dissatisfaction with "Depp's smugness" during the court hearings and stated the actor's career and image were all derailed due to his own faults — not anything that Heard did or said. Krumholtz added: "I worked with Amber Heard. She is not psychotic. She is brilliant and strong and got caught up in bulls***."
Perez Hilton
Blogger Perez Hilton's website established itself as gossip central for all those seeking to quench their thirst for celebrity rumors and drama. Due to the nature of the site, it isn't unusual to see Hilton receive backlash from those who aren't happy about having their dirty laundry aired on a public forum. Sometimes, though, Hilton also has his gripes with the people he covers.
In 2022, Hilton threw his support behind Amber Heard in the infamous defamation case between her and Johnny Depp. The blogger posted a YouTube video explaining how he had listened to Heard and Depp's testimonies, but he didn't believe Heard could lie for two days. Hilton's comments were received in a polarizing manner, with many commentators on X lambasting him, while others supported his views. Replying to one user, Hilton linked them back to a story about Ellen Barkin's testimony about Depp.
In 2024, Hilton shared a news story about Depp allegedly being aggressive on set with "Blow" co-star Lola Glaudini. The blogger recounted the details and sprinkled them with his own opinions, writing at a point: "How awful! He sounds like a real jerk in this story!"
Celeste Headlee
In 2013, "The Lone Ranger," starring Armie Hammer as John Reid and Johnny Depp as Tonto, was released. The original television show and cast of "The Lone Ranger" had been immensely popular decades earlier, and much was expected of this version — especially with all the star power attached. In the end, however, the movie received a critical and fan beatdown, and labored to just $260.5 million at the global box office from a $215 million budget.
One person who wasn't a fan of "The Lone Ranger" at all was journalist and media personality Celeste Headlee, who published a scathing blog titled "Please Don't See 'The Lone Ranger'" on her website. In particular, Headlee had a problem with how the Native American character Tonto was presented in a racist manner.
Headlee wrote: "Look, I don't think Jerry Bruckheimer is a racist. I certainly don't think Johnny Depp is one, either. But their arrogant presumption that they have the power to transform a racist stereotype from the past into a positive role model for Native kids is staggering." In addition, Headlee questioned Depp's claims of having Native American heritage.
Ezra Miller
When it comes to controversy, actor Ezra Miller experienced their own fair share of it, becoming one of the actors who ruined their career in a matter of seconds. Infact, Miller hardly did any press for 2023's "The Flash," which was meant to be a big deal for them. Years earlier, Miller was one of the stars in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, appearing in all three films as Credence Barebone. Expectedly, the actor starred alongside Johnny Depp in two of those films.
Much like with anyone associated with the franchise, Miller was asked about the casting of Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, especially after the allegations against him. In a 2018 interview with Playboy, journalist Ryan Gajewski wrote that Miller appeared more than happy to discuss any topic; however, when the issue of Depp was brought up, the actor seemed "stymied."
Miller disclosed that none of the actors were asked or told about Depp's casting until it happened. In addition, Miller seemed unsure of how to answer the question of how they felt starring alongside Depp, stating: "Look, I bring forth my work to this job, and I do the best that I can." The actor reportedly took a long pause before adding: "I would say that literally every single aspect of my reality, inclusive of a lot of things that are not fine with me, are fine with me. It's amazing how far the banner of all good can extend."
Amber Heard
Even though Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the production of 2011's "The Rum Diary," they only got together after he and Vanessa Paradis split. Depp and Heard finally married in 2015, but they divorced only two years later in 2017. At the time, there had already been serious allegations leveled against Depp after Heard filed a restraining order against him for abusive behavior in 2016.
Matters escalated in 2018, after The Sun published a story accusing Depp of abuse. That same year, Heard wrote an editorial for The Washington Post where she claimed to have been abused. Consequently, this turned into a legal matter between the former couple, and the Heard-Depp defamation case went in front of the court and cameras in 2022.
Throughout the trial, both Heard and Depp leveled a multitude of accusations against each other. Heard claimed that Depp verbally, physically, and sexually abused her, among a number of other allegations. In the end, the jury sided with Depp's claims of defamation, while they sided with one of Heard's counterclaims. The judge ruled that they needed to pay each other varying amounts. Both Depp and Heard appealed, but they finally settled between the parties in December 2022.
