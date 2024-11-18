What Really Happened To Sarah Hyland

Many viewers of "Modern Family" likely had no idea that, behind the scenes, Sarah Hyland was dealing with some pretty serious health issues. As she revealed in a 2018 interview with Self, she'd undergone a kidney transplant in 2012. Since then, she'd had more than a dozen surgical procedures involving that life-saving and surprisingly difficult organ transplant due to her lifelong condition of kidney dysplasia, when the kidneys don't form correctly in the womb. Her 2012 surgery was a life-or-death matter; she'd gone into kidney failure, and her father donated one of his.

All seemed to be going well until 2016, when her body began to reject her dad's donor kidney. Numerous measures were undertaken to try to save the kidney, but nothing worked. As a result, she was forced to undergo regular dialysis treatments, selecting a medical facility near the studio where "Modern Family" was shot so she could more easily schedule her dialysis treatments.

Ultimately, doctors determined that she required another kidney transplant; tests indicated that her brother, Ian Hyland, was an ideal match. However, she was overcome with fear that her second transplant would experience the same fate as the first. "I was very depressed," she admitted. "When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not. But it does." Ultimately, the second transplant proved to be a success.

