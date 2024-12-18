'90s Stars Who Died In Bizarre Ways

Brandon Lee was 28 and in the prime of his career when he died. As the son of the legendary Bruce Lee, the younger Lee was destined for a life as both a movie star and martial arts icon. He started his career with a few Hong Kong productions before transitioning to Hollywood in the early 1990s, eventually finding the role that was supposed to launch him into the upper echelon. Lee was inarguably perfect in "The Crow" and delivered one of the finest performances in the history of the superhero genre, but the production became eternally cursed by his tragic onset death.

Shortly after midnight on March 31, 1993, actor Michael Massee fired a .44 Magnum loaded with blanks at Lee. A crew member created the blanks by removing the powder from live ammunition, accidentally creating a charge that launched a bullet fragment from the barrel, striking Lee in the abdomen. Lee died after several hours of intensive surgery and although no criminal charges were filed, Lee's mother filed a civil suit that was later settled for an undisclosed sum.

Lee's tragic death has not been forgotten, and as Alec Baldwin faced charges for an on-set shooting, headlines about Lee became common once again. The 2024 remake of "The Crow" prompted another resurgence of stories about Lee. Perhaps most interestingly, Chad Stahelski, Lee's on-set double and the director of all four "John Wick" films, swore off using real guns in his productions as a result of his experience with "The Crow."

