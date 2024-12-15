Big Roles That Actors Actually Hated

A career-defining role can be a double-edged sword. A lot of actors find themselves stuck following weird rules in the production that made them famous, stifling their future creativity by shackling them to something they did in the past. This could be even worse when that actor hates that role, although few if no actors get through a varied career without stumbling into a few characters they don't enjoy. Maybe they hate the character on a personal level, perhaps the on-set experience was a nightmare, and sometimes an actor will simply get sick of doing the same thing over and over again. Whatever the reason, a ton of actors grow to hate the roles that many fans know and love them for.

Advertisement

It seems like no performer is safe from being dragged back into a familiar role. Modern Hollywood demands constant sequels, remakes, and reboots that frequently call in the icons who originated a famous character to reprise their role. Few have the clout to simply stop their franchises, and studios rarely want to recast. Big stars tend to be the selling point for movies and shows that can't promise quality without giving away the game. In the era of performances that can consume an actor's career, it's worth knowing the big roles that actors famously hated.