The Weirdest Rules Actors Ever Had To Follow

Just like in the worlds of literature and theater, from the early days of cinema, moviegoers have always been smitten with a good love story. However, for the best part of three decades the Hays Code prevented the portrayal of "lustful" behavior onscreen, meaning even love scenes that would appear laughably tame compared to what you'd see today on Netflix were made even more wooden by the studio censors.

For a start, embraces between love interests were heavily regulated. Kisses were performed with minimal movement between the actors, who would hold each other in neutral parts of the body such as the arms or above the midriff. Once the leading man's lips locked onto those of the leading woman, the kiss was allowed to last for a maximum of three seconds, otherwise it would be in violation of the Hays Code. One notable exception was Alfred Hitchcock's 1946 classic "Notorious," in which the director bypassed the code by having actors Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman engage in multiple small kisses as they held each other.

The code also stipulated that actors should not be shown lying horizontally together in love scenes, as it was thought the effect would be too sexual. This resulted in the infamous "feet on the floor" rule, in which if one actor was to be lying down, the other, usually the man, had to keep their feet on the floor so they could tell the censors they were technically standing.