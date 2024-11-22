Presidents Who Were Unmarried While In Office

For nearly a decade, comedians and pundits have speculated about the nature of President Donald Trump's marriage to Melania Knavs. As well they might — Trump has been married three times, has a public history of infidelity, and he was found liable for sexual assault in a civil case. For all the jokes, rumors, and credible reports about a loveless, transactional marriage, the Trumps have stuck together for several decades now. But if they're bothered by any of the chatter around their union, they probably can't expect any relief over the next four years, given Melania's reported intent not to live in the White House (per CNN).

If that holds true after January 20, 2025, then Trump won't be the first president not to have a spouse with him in the White House, though he will be the first to have a living spouse who chooses to live separately. Four past presidents entered office as widowers, and one was a lifelong bachelor. Spread out over the first century of American government under the Constitution, none of these men were primarily known for being single. But for some, it was a point of question or controversy hovering over their administrations, and the circumstances behind their marital situations and how they dealt with it in office all differ. Read on to learn about the five unmarried presidents of the United States.

