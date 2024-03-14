The Shady Side Of Donald And Melania Trump's Relationship

If he's offered nothing else to the American political and media landscape, Donald Trump has been an endless source of fodder for late-night comedians. The hair, the tan, the shameless boasts, the blatant ignorance — there's so much for a comedian to choose from. But a perennial favorite for Trump's detractors, since well before his entry into politics, has been his complicated love life. Trump has been married more times than any U.S. president, and never without controversy. His first wife Ivana, a one-time executive in The Trump Organization, accused him of rape in a deposition during a bitter divorce triggered by what Ivana described as humiliating and abusive treatment. She later denied making the accusation. Also hurting the marriage was Trump's dalliance with Marla Maples, who would become his second wife — and an easy target for comedians.

But comics, gossip-mongers, and journalists alike have all zeroed in on Trump's third marriage, to Melania Knavs. The two married in 2005, well before Trump's political ambitions were anything more than a joke. But speculation and commentary around their marriage moved from media tabloid fare to more politically-charged scrutiny after Trump took the White House and Melania became First Lady. The nature of their relationship has been called into question, and strange episodes and rumors from their past have been brought back to the surface. Read on for more details on the strange and sometimes unsettling stories about Donald and Melania Trump's marriage.