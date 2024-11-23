What Really Happens When The ICC Issues An Arrest Warrant

The ICC was established after July 17, 1998, when 120 world states agreed to adopt the Rome Statute. By doing so, they "accept[ed] the jurisdiction of a permanent international criminal court for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the most serious crimes committed in their territories or by their nationals after the entry into force of the Rome Statute on 1 July 2002." The ICC's focus is to help bring to justice those who commit serious offenses affecting the international community — ones that undermine commonly held standards around human rights, including war crimes.

However, though the court has a mandate to investigate crimes and issue warrants for the arrest of those the court deems to have committed them, the ICC is unable to arrest such figures themselves. Instead, the states who have committed to the Rome Statute are required to enforce the court's rulings in their territory. For example, the United Kingdom would be expected by the ICC and the wider international community to bring Benjamin Netanyahu into custody were he to enter the country. The ICC would only try a figure under arrest if the country holding them were unable or unwilling to do so.

But with the warrant issued, Netenyahu would be unlikely to attempt to enter such a country, and he remains safe from arrest in Israel. Another complication of the ICC, which currently has 124 members, is that several prominent nations, including the United States, are not members of the court and are not bound to abide by its decisions.

