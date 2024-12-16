Game Show Hosts You Didn't Know Died

Born in England in 1932, Colin Lionel Emm became a stand-up comedian in the late 1940s under the stage name Richard Dawson. That led to American sitcom jobs, particularly that of Corporal Newkirk on "Hogan's Heroes," which ended its run in 1971. Dawson was just the kind of fringe celebrity that '70s panel game shows needed. Along with stints on "I've Got a Secret" and "Tattletales," Dawson would appear on nearly 1,400 episodes of both the daytime and nighttime runs of "Match Game" during the decade, while also hosting a revival of the older TV chestnut "Masquerade Party" as well as "Family Feud."

The latter, which pitted one family against another as they tried to guess the most popular answers given by survey participants, starred Dawson for nine years. At one point, "Family Feud" was both the most-watched daytime show and the most-watched syndicated game program, justifying Dawson's status as his genre's top-earning host. With the show running as many as 11 episodes a week, Dawson developed some signature bits, including his overly familiar repartee with the male contestants and almost always kissing the female ones.

In June 2012, Dawson's son, Gary, announced that his father had died at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. The cause of death was the effects of cancer of the esophagus; Dawson was 79.

