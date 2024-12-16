What Really Happened To Davy Crockett's Children?

Davy and Mary Crockett's second child, William, was born in 1809, and their only daughter, Margaret, in 1812. They were young — Margaret was almost 3 years old — when their mother died, probably of either typhoid or cholera. They were soon living in a blended family with two stepsiblings and (eventually) three half-siblings after their father quickly remarried.

In March 1830, when William was 20, he married Clorinda Boyett in Gibson County, Tennessee. Four days later, his sister Margaret, only 17, followed suit, marrying Wiley Flowers after her father gave Flowers his blessing to wed his teenage daughter. Crockett was then in Washington, D.C., serving in Congress and was unable to attend the weddings. William and Clorinda had at least five children before his death. He died in January 1846 in Arkansas at age 36.

Margaret and Wiley had three children. Davy Crockett, in a letter dated January 9, 1836, less than two months before his death, wrote to Margaret and Wiley on his way to Texas. In the missive (published in The Commercial Appeal), he tells them he is still "in hopes of making a fortune yet for myself and family." He asks them to show the message to William and hopes they would "all do the best you can and I will do the same." It was Crockett's final letter. Margaret died in 1860 in her late 40s.

