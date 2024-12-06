Here's What Happens When A Government Collapses

Those keeping an eye on the news lately might have noticed headlines saying something along the lines of "France's government has collapsed. "Collapsed" is a somewhat troublesome word that'll likely catch people's eye. But before we go further, let's clarify: No, the entirety of France has not turned into a scene from "The Purge" movies full of shattered store windows, Molotov cocktails detonated on lovely Parisian facades, ersatz guillotines erected on sidewalks, and so forth. "Collapsed" means that the prime minister, Michael Barnier, got fired. That's it.

Granted, there are plenty of historical examples when a collapse of government really meant full-on societal "collapse," as in: The government is gone and the rule of law is shattered. Crusader states in the Levant rose in 1098 following the First Crusade's successful recapture of Jerusalem and collapsed by 1291 due to incessant Muslim invasions on top of governmental mismanagement. Ancient Sumer arose about 4,500 B.C.E. and by about 2,000 B.C.E. got absorbed into other civilizations. But did its government ever "collapse," or just transition into a new form? There's no way to tell. There were three French Revolutions in 1789, 1830, and 1848, the first of which resulted in dictator Napoleon Bonaparte taking control. Bonaparte outright disbanded France's governing body, the Directory, but life continued for the nation's citizenry.

From these examples alone we can see that definitions of collapse vary from place to place and time to time. There's also a difference between governmental collapse and overall societal collapse. Looking to France's current situation, the government's collapse is more of a bureaucratic faceplant than anything else, one with precedent in place for how to proceed from here.