What Presidents Can And Can't Do On Day One

Throughout the 2024 campaign, Donald Trump issued promise after promise for what he was going to accomplish on "day one" should he be re-elected, including closing the border, ramping up oil drilling, pardoning participants in the January 6 insurrection, solving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, slapping tariffs on imports, and plenty more. Trump wasn't the first presidential candidate to make big promises for his first day on the job, of course. Joe Biden and Barack Obama both had a long list of items they wanted to act on immediately and took steps to fulfill within their first hours in the Oval Office.

It's one thing to make such promises, though, and quite another to carry them out in anything like the timeline implied by calling them "day one" priorities. Presidents across the political spectrum have struggled to speedily push through their agenda, when they haven't surrendered or abandoned campaign pledges altogether. It turns out that the most powerful government on Earth is a massive and complicated behemoth, one that's not easy to steer toward a new course within 24 hours. And even the most authoritarian of presidents still isn't an unrestrained chief executive.

But there are some things a president can do to at least get their agenda started on their first day, and even a few things they can accomplish at the stroke of a pen. Here are a few of the steps a president can take on day one, and a few that they can't.

