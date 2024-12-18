Top 5 Most Disturbing Details About The Stephanie Lazarus Case

The evidence that finally tripped up Stephanie Lazarus came from the bite mark she'd left on Sherri Rasmussen's left arm. In 2005 Jennifer Francis from the cold case homicide unit looked at the case and realized the swab taken from a bite mark on Rasmussen's arm was missing. She tracked it down to a coroner's freezer and learned the bite came from a woman. Yet, when she brought it to her colleagues, they didn't think that was reason enough to reopen the case. Then in 2009, during another cold case review, different detectives decided that the fact that the bite came from a woman meant the case was worth revisiting.

Advertisement

The detectives were able to get a usable amount of DNA from traces of saliva taken from the wound that had been sitting in storage for more than 20 years. They also noticed that Lazarus was listed in the case files as a former girlfriend of Ruetten. After they began secretly investigating their co-worker, detectives recovered a straw and cup Lazarus had thrown away. The DNA matched and they arrested Lazarus in June 2009 at LAPD headquarters.

In 2012, following a five-week trial, a jury took less than a day to find Lazarus guilty of first-degree murder. A judge sentenced her to 27 years to life in prison. In November 2023, Lazarus finally admitted to killing Rasmussen, but didn't apologize to the victim's family and said she wasn't planning to kill Rasmussen when she went to the condo that day, per NBC News. Lazarus is currently serving her sentence at the California Institution for Women, in Corona. Initially set to be freed on parole in November 2023, a state parole panel later blocked her release. Her next parole hearing is tentatively set for February 2025.

Advertisement