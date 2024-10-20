Strict Rules Delta Force Has To Follow

There's a certain kind of mystique when it comes to the U.S. special forces, whether that be from questions surrounding the murky world of SEAL Team Six, the strange truth of the Intelligence Support Activity, or the mysteries of Delta Force. Many wonder exactly what it's like for these secretive branches of the U.S. military, responsible for the assassination of Osama bin Laden and the capture of Saddam Hussein. But despite having tracked down such high-profile targets, there's precious little information about the current inner workings of these units, and they're still shrouded in mystery.

While such secrecy has led to moments of controversy over the years for a number of various special forces units, it can still be said that Delta Force — formally established in 1977 by Charles Beckwith in response to increased terrorist activity at that time — has to follow at least some strict rules. In some ways, those rules are shared by all soldiers serving in the U.S. military, but in other ways, the rules are fairly unique, even coming as a surprise to Delta Force operators when they first join the unit. Here are a handful of those rules they have to follow.