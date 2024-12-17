The Stephanie Lazarus Case Is Worse Than You Thought

It's hard to rank true crime stories. The human obsession with the sordid details of a gruesome murder is grim enough on its own without considering the possibility that some simply don't meet the fanbase's discerning tastes. True crime obsessions are very old, allowing aficionados plenty of time to pick their favorite cases. There are many factors that might make a murder especially fascinating, attracting more and more media attention. For instance, most murders are committed by men, adding a bit of intrigue to women who kill. Sex adds a lot to any story, guaranteeing a considerable level of interest for any death within a relationship. Decades of additional time can allow a case to go cold, and a long-awaited solution can prompt it to go hot again. The Stephanie Lazarus case has all of those details, making it a true crime darling.

On February 24, 1986, John Ruetten found his wife, Sherri Rasmussen, dead on the floor of their living room. Authorities investigated the scene, took away evidence, and came to the conclusion that Rasmussen died as part of a burglary gone wrong. More than two decades passed before the police pieced together a new lead, targeting LAPD officer Stephanie Lazarus, an old romantic partner of Ruetten's. It took another three years to get Lazarus to trial, eventually resulting in a guilty verdict and a sentence of 25 years to life. That's the broad overview, but the details of the Stephanie Lazarus case are a lot worse than you may think.