The Bizarre Truth About Robert Plant's Drug Bust

Back in the 1970s, the hard-partying reputations of Robert Plant and his bandmates in Led Zeppelin was the stuff of legend. The band had some of the most infamous parties in rock history that included a naked Jimmy Page, the band's guitarist, covered in whipped cream. Then there was the one on Halloween 1974, which a BBC DJ described as akin to "a medieval orgy" that included naked jelly wrestling (via The Guardian). Drugs were a big part of the Led Zeppelin scene, so perhaps it's not surprising that in 1967, a young Plant — who had yet to join the band that would catapult him to fame — became embroiled in a criminal court proceeding that was billed as a drug arrest.

In actuality, it was little more than a ticket over a fender bender. It was all a part of a media campaign cooked up by his manager Mike Dolan to bring attention to the young singer and his group, Band of Joy, from England's West Midlands. The musical act included drummer John Bonham who would also later become a member of Led Zeppelin. The ploy worked, sort of. The local press showed up for the court date on August 10 in the town of Wednesbury, but the stunt fell flat when the hippies Plant and Dolan hoped would come for the pro-marijuana rally they'd envisaged didn't turn up. Still, Plant got his name and face in a few newspapers.