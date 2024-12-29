Jimmy Carter Lived Longer After Ending His Presidency Than Any Other US President

The 39th U.S. president and former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter died December 29, 2024, at the age of 100. His son, Chip, said in a statement on behalf of the family: "My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love. My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs."

Though he only served one term in The White House from 1977 to 1981, Carter's post-presidential life was notable for many reasons. Among them, the humanitarian work Carter performed well into his 90s for the housing advocacy nonprofit Habitat for Humanity, where he, along with his wife, the former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, established the Carter Work Project (via Habitat for Humanity).

Something somewhat less consequential but no less interesting about Carter's life is that he not only survived longer than any other U.S. president so far in history, and he also lived longer than any U.S. president after he left office, as USA Today reports. Contributing in part to that longevity is likely the lengthened modern human lifespan, which grew significantly during Carter's time. Carter, however, could also thank a good deal of luck and quality medical care. In 2015, at the advanced age of 91, Carter announced cancer had spread from his liver to brain, but he was later determined to be cancer-free after cutting-edge treatment. What's for certain, Carter put the time that he had to good use, and in doing so, he left a lasting legacy.

