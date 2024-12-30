The Most Heartbreaking Reactions To Jimmy Carter's Death

Jimmy Carter's surviving family members announced the former president's death via The Carter Center, which was formed in 1982 and has since been a central part of its eponymous founder's altruism. It was President Carter's second-oldest son, James Earl "Chip" Carter III, who expressed the Carter family's shared sadness in their statement on The Carter Center's website, saying, "My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love ... My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs."

Carter's big-hearted interactions extended well beyond his family and peers, including one of his close friends, Jill Stuckey. As superintendent of the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park in Plains, Georgia, Stuckey enjoyed Saturday dinners with Carter whenever he was in the area, and on the news of his death she reminisced (via 7News) how he was trustworthy to the core and a "Handyman and a man of the free world."

It was Carter's grandson, Jason Carter, who perhaps delivered the most poignant immediate eulogy, although not with his own words. Embodying what many felt about Carter, the man who became the longest-surviving president to date, Jason's social media post simply linked to the Jason Isbell song "Last of My Kind."

