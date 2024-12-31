Rules The Vice President Has To Follow

It's objectively one of the most powerful positions in the United States, if not the world, but the vice presidency is also somewhat misunderstood if not mystifying. Almost all of the dozens of men and one woman who have held the office were elected to the post alongside presidents, but their actual role and day-to-day duties as vice president of the United States aren't the same or abundantly well known. They help pass laws and assist the president, but it's a bit obtuse beyond that. You'd be surprised at how much the vice president of the United States really gets paid, for example.

Advertisement

Because of a lack of a clearly laid-out job description in the U.S. Constitution, at least relative to other major federal government posts, the people who have served in the office over the last 250 years or so have helped to pioneer and define the position, working it out as they go along. Here's what the vice presidents of the United States, from the very worst to the absolute best, have been required by law to do, as well as what tradition has determined to be the nature and duties of the job at hand.