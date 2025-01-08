Warning Signs Everyone Ignored Before Infamous Events Happened

Bridges are traditionally associated with concepts like "reliability" and "connection." A bridge should not be exciting; a bridge should be solid and, above all, relatively still. Unfortunately for Tacoma-area commuters and a singularly unfortunate cocker spaniel, the original Tacoma Narrows Bridge, which spanned the waters of the Puget Sound, was a magnificently bad example of bridge construction. It opened on July 1, 1940, and quickly received the nickname "Galloping Gertie" because of the dramatic undulations that rocked the bridge when it was exposed to wind.

On November 7, 1940, winds of about 42 miles an hour (for reference, the threshold for a tropical storm is 39 mph) rocked Galloping Gertie so hard that the bridge flew apart in one of the worst structural engineering failures in American history. Authorities had managed to close the bridge in time, and so the only death was of a cocker spaniel abandoned in a car, though you might credibly ask why a galloping bridge was ever open in the first place.

The collapse was captured on tape, in part because engineers were filming the installation of supports intended to ease the gallop. A photographer from the Tacoma News Tribune, who had been on the bridge shortly before it fell and struggled to get away, was recorded as saying (via WSDOT), "I was bruised, black and blue from my hips to my feet the next day and for two weeks. I don't think anything more exciting has ever happened to me."

