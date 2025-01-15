The Time Al Pacino Actually Met A Real Mobster While Filming The Godfather

By his own admission, Mario Puzo, writer of the crime novel "The Godfather," never had any contact with the real American Mafia. His model for Don Corleone, the gangster patriarch of the work, was his own mother. When production of the film adaptation of his book got underway, Puzo's advice to director Francis Ford Coppola was to never associate with anyone from organized crime. Coppola didn't need to be told twice (even though he couldn't stand the author). "It's romantic and stuff," he told Condé Nast Traveller, "but they're horrible murderers and who wants to know a horrible murderer? I don't."

Advertisement

But not everyone involved with "The Godfather" had the same hesitancy when it came to the Mafia. Producer Al Ruddy's efforts to win over initially hostile mobsters resulted in a script change (notice how the word "Mafia" never gets used in the first film) and inspired a Paramount+ show decades later. But where Ruddy had to work with the criminal organization to get the film made safely, some of the cast sought out underworld figures to help them shape their characters.

One of those actors was the man behind the true protagonist of "The Godfather," Michael Corleone. Al Pacino had a difficult time during the film's production — he nearly lost the role due to studio dissatisfaction with his early work. And by his own admission, Pacino wasn't sure how to approach the part. But he got an early insight into his character when a co-star, Alfredo Lettieri, brought him along to a dinner party at the home of a real mafioso.

Advertisement