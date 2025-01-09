The Only 5 Times In History Inmates Refused Clemency From Presidents

It came as a surprise on December 12, 2024, when President Joe Biden commuted the prison sentences of a whopping 1,499 people. This included reducing the sentences of 37 inmates on death row to life in prison. He also pardoned 39 other individuals. In the end, Biden's act of clemency was the largest single such act in presidential history, far above President Obama's previous all-time high of 330 in 2017. Such end-of-term clemency bonanzas aren't uncommon, at least since President Ford (1974 to 1977), though they've skyrocketed dramatically since George Bush, Sr.'s presidency (1989 to 1993).

We mentioned that 37 of Biden's commutations — reductions in sentencing — involved inmates on death row. That's 37 out of the 40 inmates on federal death row, leaving only three people awaiting execution. Two of those are on death row for mass shootings at houses of worship, the other is the person convicted of the Boston Marathon bombing. Those with commuted sentences — every single one — also killed people, in one instance, an entire family. "I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts," the White House quotes Biden. Nonetheless, his administration has imposed a ban on federal executions, "in cases other than terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder."

Surprisingly, two of those 37 people are refusing Biden's commutation: Shannon Wayne Agofsky and Len Davis. But before the reader assumes that they're refusing out of contrition, The Washington Post says that they're holding out for appeals. They're not the first people to refuse a presidential act of clemency. They are, however, only two of five people out of the United States' nearly 250-year history to do so.