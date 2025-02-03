Were These The Tragic Final Words Of Ronnie Van Zant?

The evening after Ronnie Van Zant and the rest of Lynyrd Skynyrd performed at the Greenville Memorial Auditorium in Greenville, South Carolina, they boarded their private plane to head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They were touring in support of their newest album, "Street Survivors," and they were in high spirits. But all was not right on October 20, 1977. Guitarist Allen Collins had a bad feeling about the twin-engine Convair 240. Two days earlier he'd seen a huge plume of fire shoot from the right engine while they were midair. He didn't want to board the plane that night. Neither did the band's backup singer, Cassie Gaines.

"There were a lot of people on the plane that knew something was wrong," Artemis Pyle, the band's drummer, told The Orlando Sentinel in 1988. "But we all kind of followed each other, and that's where we made our mistake." The only band member who didn't appear rattled was Van Zant. "'Hey, if the Lord wants you to die on this plane, when it's your time, it's your time," Gary Rossington, one of the band's guitar players, recalled him saying. "Let's go, man. We've got a gig to do." A few hours later, Lynyrd Skynyrd's plane ran out of gas and crashed into the Mississippi woods near Gillsburg, killing Van Zant, back-up singer Cassie Gaines and her brother Steve — another of the band's guitarists — as well as their assistant road manager and the plane's pilot and copilot.

