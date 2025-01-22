Places That Were Abandoned After Horrifying Disasters

When disaster strikes, be it human-caused or natural, people often band together to rebuild the shattered world they once called home. In the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Helene, perhaps one of the most devastating hurricanes in history, charitable organizations like Samaritan's Purse sent countless volunteers and tremendous resources to those affected by the storm. They provided an escape from the dangerous environment and supplies to those who stayed in their homes, while also working to rebuild homes, clear roads, and remove debris. These efforts made huge strides in keeping the people of places like Asheville, North Carolina, in their community, but what happens when the damage is so great that there's no choice but to flee?

Cities, towns, and pillars of industry become abandoned for many reasons, but they rarely stay that way. Loads of towns in the American Old West fell prey to weather events or violence and quickly fell apart. Someone usually cleared away the rubble and built something new, but some disasters leave a scar that can never heal. Some examples are still off limits, but there are plenty of examples that live on as historical sites. Whether the land is uninhabitable or historically important, there are several places that are still abandoned after horrific disasters.