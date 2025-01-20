Why Martin Luther King Jr. Almost Cut The Most Famous Part Of His I Have A Dream Speech

If there are four words that are associated with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., they are, "I Have a Dream." The civil rights leader, who was finally honored with a federal holiday in 1983, delivered those four words on August 28, 1963, during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The event brought peaceful protestors and inspirational speakers together to urge President John F. Kennedy to enact a federal civil rights bill in the attempt to improve job and voting opportunities for Black Americans.

The entire event, held at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., is now most associated with King's 17-minute oration, later dubbed the "I Have a Dream" speech. Surprisingly, however, those words were never intended to be delivered. In fact, according to The Guardian, one of MLK's advisers, Wyatt Walker, told him not to include the "I Have a Dream" line, as he'd used it in previous speeches. Per the Martin Luther King, Jr. Institute at Stanford University, King started using the phrase in speeches from 1960 onward. He referred to the American dream and how it wasn't a reality for Black citizens. Two months before, he used the four words at a speech in Detroit and ended with his now-ubiquitous, "Free at last! Free at last! Thank God almighty, we are free at last!" Walker thought they were overused.

