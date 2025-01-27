Ancient Artifacts That Are Said To Be Cursed

On the night of April 14-15, 1912, the Titanic hit an iceberg and sank to the bottom of the North Atlantic. Historians would have you believe this was due to bad planning and poor leadership, but what if it was actually due to the cursed mummy that was on board the supposedly unsinkable boat? One that had already brought death and ruin to everyone who came in contact with it?

Advertisement

That theory would be more convincing if the aforementioned mummy, known as "The Unlucky Mummy" (pictured above), was actually a mummy, had been connected to previous calamities, or — and this is key — had actually been on the Titanic. The Unlucky Mummy is a painted board for a sarcophagus, basically, a lid for the inner of the two coffins a mummy was usually contained in. There are a variety of versions told about its ability to curse its owners for decades before the Titanic sank, with the first mentions of its evil powers recounted in a newspaper in 1904. Reporters, people who were on the Titanic, and even bored museum guards are believed to have expanded on the legend over the century-plus since then.

Advertisement

Despite there being no truth to the story whatsoever, this legend is so prolific that the British Museum addresses it at length in their official description of the item, pointing out that it was already in their collection in 1912 and never left the museum at any point from the time they acquired it until 1990.