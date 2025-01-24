5 Oligarchs Who Lost Their Billionaire Fortunes

Anyone who's spent any time online might have seen the word "oligarch" pop up again and again. But because its meaning has gotten diluted and/or muddled, let's clarify: An oligarch is not just a rich person. An oligarch is not even a rich person with sociopolitical influence and sway — that would be all substantially rich people. An oligarch is a wealthy and/or powerful person who intentionally exerts undue influence on a government for selfish, self-enriching ends. And because Russia saw the rise of so many oligarchs following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russia gets cited more often than other countries as oligarchical.

But wealth — like health, youth, and beauty — can be fleeting. This is especially true if money is tied to investments, industries that ebb with the whims of markets, or if it's subjected to forces outside of a person's control. And of course, a wealthy person can make dumb decisions like anyone else, and poof: bye bye, money. Sometimes, it's all the above.

Case in point: When the Russo-Ukrainian War broke out in 2022, Russia's oligarchs got hit with sanctions from around the world and lost a collective $95 billion by December 2022. Some regained their money, while others lost it for good. But Russia was a politically turbulent place long before 2022, and this latest round of crestfallen oligarchs is only that: the latest round. Some Russian oligarchs committed legitimate crimes over the years, some were targeted by Vladimir Putin when he came into power, and some remain in debt to this day.

