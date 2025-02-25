Were These Elvis Presley's Final Words?

The final words of the famous are sometimes poignant or profound. For instance, Winston Churchill reputedly said "I am bored with it all," before his death in 1965. Meanwhile, Bob Marley's final words reflected his long-standing beliefs when he told his son Stephen that "money can't buy life" before his death in 1981. But sometimes the last words of preeminent people are more mundane, even embarrassingly so. On the morning of August 16, 1977, Elvis Presley got out of bed, took a handful of painkillers and other prescription drugs, and then headed to the bathroom, telling his fiancée Ginger Alden he was going to read.

He was often constipated and spent a lot of time in the bathroom in his final months. "Don't fall asleep," Alden told him. "Okay, I won't," Elvis responded, according to "Elvis and Ginger: Elvis Presley's Fiancée and Last Love Finally Tells Her Story." These are the King's most commonly reported final words as he shuffled off in his gold pajamas to go sit on the black leather seat of his commode. When Alden woke up around 2 p.m., Elvis hadn't returned to bed. Even so, she had a phone conversation with a girlfriend and then her mother before getting up to see where he was. She found him face down on the plush carpet of his bathroom in a kneeling position. He was dead at 42.