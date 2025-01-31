How Did Knocked Loose, The Grammy-Nominated Metal Band, Start A Dog Bark Meme?

Hardcore/metalcore band Knocked Loose recently came to the attention of non-metal fans everywhere when they raged, screamed, chugged, palm-muted, and yes, junted their way into homes via "Jimmy Kimmel Live." They played the ultra-downtuned "Suffocate" from their latest album along with musical chameleon Poppy, a song that earned them a 2025 Grammy nomination for best metal performance. Knocked Loose's Kimmel set was the first time in some viewer's lives that they hadn't been exposed to super-slick, super-singable, bubblegum-glossy pop — shudder to think. "By the third or fourth 'JUNT' from the guitars, my son was in tears," the most viral reaction went (per the Mirror). "He doesn't like scary things and quite frankly I think the Kimmel show and its staff should make a formal apology." Cue the cackling and rejoicing from extreme music fans everywhere.

But people who know know. People who were there back before Knocked Loose became last year's big breakout group know that they've been knocking teeth loose for over a decade, right down to their storybook, literal garage band roots at guitarist Isaac Hale's house. Their first full-length album, 2016's "Laugh Tracks," brought the band to instant acclaim in metal/hardcore circles for its explosive energy, brutality, creative tempo and riff change-ups, and of course, breakdowns. Plus, it fostered an excellent meme that circulated amongst the band's fandom and beyond: "Arf, arf." Featured on the short track "Counting Worms," which runs 1 minute and 12 seconds long, the lyrics go, "I wrote a song about getting better / It's a feeling I can't remember / Arf, arf! / Yeah / Counting worms!" Indeed, singer Bryan Garris. Indeed.

