Rock Stars With Unusual Side Hustles

It's no secret that former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr pursued a parallel career as an actor, nabbing starring roles in such films as "The Magic Christian" and the wacky 1981 comedy "Caveman." However, Starr had another sideline during the 1970s, partnering with furniture designer Robin Cruikshank to produce a line of stainless steel furniture. The collaboration began when Starr hired Cruikshank in 1969 to take on, among other tasks, designing a stainless steel fireplace for his home. As Starr offered his ideas for various home furnishings, the two decided to form their own company, ROR International, and share the resulting designs with the world.

Back in 1971, Starr appeared on BBC's "Blue Peter" television show to shill his wares, including a chrome-plated table bookended by the two radiators taken from Rolls Royce automobiles. That was a prototype, the only one in existence at the time. "The radiators are very had to come by," Starr said, explaining that the company currently had about 40 different items at that time, but those offerings were expanding. Asked about his future plans for the enterprise, Starr quipped, "Well, we'll carry on until we dry off."

ROR proved to be an impressively successful venture, landing several high-profile clients that included the Prime Minister of Britain, Sir Edward Heath, actor Christopher Plummer, and several of Starr's fellow musicians, including Harry Nielsen, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, and Elton John. The company ceased its operations in 1986.

