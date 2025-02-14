12 Historical Artifacts That Are Said To Be Cursed

Busby's stoop chair is hardly attention-grabbing, but its story is. The precise origins aren't easy to tease out, but legend says that Thomas Busby murdered his father-in-law, Daniel Auty, near the town of Thirsk in North Yorkshire. Condemned to hang, Busby requested that he make one stop before the gallows: the Busby Stoop pub. Having downed his last beer, he proclaimed that anyone who sat in his chair would die. That's all unverified, though contemporary historian Ralph Thoresby did record passing by Busby's displayed remains in 1703.

Real or not, the story of the curse naturally led to many an ale-fueled dare in which people placed their seat upon the chair. Legend goes that many who did fell from roofs, died in car crashes, or otherwise mysteriously fell dead. During WWII, a group of Canadian airmen visited the pub and, as it's retold but not necessarily confirmed, those who sat in the chair never returned from their missions.

Eventually, the pub owner donated it to the local Thirsk Museum, where it was displayed hanging from the ceiling. However, as The Northern Echo reported, this move also allowed historians and furniture experts to take a closer look at the chair. They found that it appeared to have been machine-made sometime in the mid-19th century, well after Busby's execution.

