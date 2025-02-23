Strict Rules U.S. Marines Have To Follow

In 2016, the United States Marine Corps discussed fading out their oft-used and oft-quoted recruiting slogan, "The Few. The Proud. The Marines." As catchy and famous as it was, and as useful as it was in setting the Marines apart from the rest of the U.S. military, recruiters told The Marine Times that the slogan "doesn't say anything about what we do or why we exist." New slogans, such as "Made for this," have taken over in the branch's advertising, and, while it's almost certainly not due to the slogan switch, the Marines have seen record numbers of reenlistments.

But "the few, the proud" does remain an accurate descriptor for the Marines, who have always held themselves apart from the rest of the U.S. military. With a history and tradition dating back to the Revolutionary War, the Marines have built up quite the reputation as a fighting force. They stole gunpowder from the British in 1776, decimated German and Japanese forces in World Wars I and II respectively, and engaged in major combat operations in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Their ferocity and relentlessness have earned them a slew of nicknames, from "Devil Dogs" by the Germans to "jarheads" by rivals in the U.S. Navy.

Furthering its sense of exclusivity, the Marine Corps' "about" section on its website declares: "Comprised not of a brotherhood or sisterhood — this is a warriorhood." And this exclusive group within the military has its traditions and rules that its members are expected to abide by. Read on to learn more about just a few of those rules.

