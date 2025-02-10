The World Reacts To Donald Trump's New Gulf Of America Day Declaration

Before heading to Super Bowl LIX, President Donald Trump had one last errand to run. While soaring high on Air Force One, Trump was busy scribbling his name on one of the big changes his presidency would bring — the paperwork to rename the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America." However, this executive action was overshadowed by the pomp and circumstance of the sports arena. Whether this was intentional to fly under the radar, some still took notice.

The official papers declare February 9, 2025, the first-ever "Gulf of America Day." Trump wrote, "I call upon public officials and all the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities." Well, heading to a sports arena is certainly one way to kick the day off. The US Coast Guard started using the term "Gulf of America" as soon as the ink dried from Trump's pen while en route, marking the first time it was used in an official capacity. However, this was a change Trump had been planning for a long time. Despite the Chiefs vs. Eagles showdown at the Super Bowl, the internet couldn't help but weigh in — and the reactions were decidedly mixed.

