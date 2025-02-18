5 Recent Pompeii Discoveries That Archeologists Didn't Expect

The ancient Roman city of Pompeii was wiped out by the violent eruption of Mount Vesuvius, the nearby volcano which in 79 A.D. exploded ash and pumice stones in a 10 mile wide cloud. The debris rained down on the city for 12 hours, forcing the majority of the 20,000 residents of the city to flee their homes.

Some, however, stayed behind, hoping to shelter from the destruction. And as archaeologists discovered when they first excavated the site in the 16th century, many of their bodies' remains, as well as their possessions, homes, and even their pets, had been immaculately preserved by the volcanic ash. Today, Pompeii is a major tourist attraction, as well as a site of continued archaeological interest, with groundbreaking discoveries being unearthed year after year which reflect the unexpected sophistication of daily life in a Roman city.

In January 2025, outlets reported one such impressive new find: a private spa complex, which had been uncovered on the grounds of a villa belonging to a wealthy Pompeii family. The spa features sumptuous baths, changing rooms, a "warm room" with hot air circulation, and a deep pool for cold dips, all decorated with incredible mosaics and frescoes of athletes. The discovery gave a fresh insight into the luxurious lives of the city's richest inhabitants — but it is not the only recent discovery to make headlines.

