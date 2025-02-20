The Most Bizarre Unsolved Mysteries Of World War I

In May 1913, the counterespionage service of Austria-Hungary caught a very big fish indeed: Its own empire's chief of intelligence. Colonel Alfred Redl had been caught receiving envelopes of money from addresses abroad that were known to be used by Russian spy networks. Confronted, Redl confessed to a long career of treason — primarily but not exclusively in the service of Russia — from as early as 1902. He was left alone with writing supplies and a revolver. He used them both, dying by suicide after penning a farewell letter. The devoutly Catholic emperor Franz Josef disapproved of the decision to allow Redl to die in mortal sin. The more pragmatic military establishment would have preferred a chance to interrogate him, perhaps even using the blinding floodlights Redl himself used when asking hard questions.

Redl's seemed to have committed treason purely for money. While he was gay (or at least had same-sex relationships), this was an open secret to everyone except the Russians, who apparently didn't know that one of his vices they were funding was men. Blackmail was only an indirect motive, as Redl needed to pay off lovers threatening to make their secret far more open.

Historians continue to assess how badly Redl's treason damaged Austria-Hungary's war effort. He certainly had access to effectively all of the empire's significant military plans and secrets, and he died without giving a full accounting of what he had told his Russian handlers and potential other clients in France, Italy, and Serbia. Austrian plans changed as the war went on, and with both empires collapsing under the strain of the conflict, there was no ultimate beneficiary to the Redl affair.

