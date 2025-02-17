Disturbing Details Revealed In Netflix's American Murder: Gabby Petito

Previously established in the timeline of the murder case of Gabby Petito is how Brian Laundrie reportedly sent text messages to Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, from his girlfriend's phone after her death, allegedly to cover up her murder and make it appear as if she remained alive. On August 27, 2021, Schmidt received two messages from her daughter's phone, one in which she referred to a grandfather by his first name — something Petito reportedly didn't do — and another informing her of the lack of phone service in their remote location. Both of these texts merit mentions in Netflix's "American Murder: Gabby Petito."

The documentary series further reveals that before those messages came through, Schmidt received a series of other texts, believed to have been sent by Petito. "I'm fine, I convinced Brian to go camp out in the woods so I can have the van to myself. It's what he wants to do," Petito wrote. "He said I could have the van if I paid him." This suggests that Petito may have been thinking of splitting up with Laundrie and ending their trip. When asked if they were indeed breaking up, Petito wrote Schmidt, "No I just said I could make more money as a solo female van lifer."