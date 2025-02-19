Things About Robert F. Kennedy's Assassination That Don't Make Sense

Those doubting that the official story of the (second) Kennedy assassination is the whole truth often point to the argument that there was more than one gunman. According to this theory, Sirhan Sirhan indeed fired the eight shots in his revolver, injuring several of the people around Robert F. Kennedy, but the shots that killed the senator came from another weapon wielded by a second attacker.

Witnesses, including most notably the injured labor leader Paul Schrade, stated that they heard shots coming from behind Kennedy, where Sirhan was not. Nina Rhodes-Hughes, who was behind Sirhan, registered shots from both Sirhan and another direction. Schrade himself was walking behind Kennedy, but the fact that sound waves bounce and echo means that brief sounds like gunshots are hard for the human ear to locate and track accurately. But there's more than Schrade's perception arguing for this theory: The heavily analyzed audio recording features pairs of "double shots" too close together for a gun like Sirhan's to produce even under ideal conditions, which Sirhan, restrained by bystanders, was decidedly not in.

And then there's the fact that doctors who worked on the injured senator noted that Kennedy had been shot in the back and from below, at close range, even though Sirhan was in front of him. This geometry, counterintuitive at best, does not have a clear explanation, though Kennedy having turned and Sirhan being a relatively short 5'5" may explain it. Fingers have been pointed at a security guard who stood behind Kennedy during the attack, was apparently armed, and was a supporter of Kennedy's likely general-election rival George Wallace. Since the guard died in 2019, his involvement would be difficult to prove to general satisfaction.