Disturbing Details And Allegations About Marilyn Manson's Temper

In 1998, at the peak of his fame, Marilyn Manson released a memoir with co-author Neil Strauss, "The Long Hard Road Out of Hell." The work outlines his early life, his alternative lifestyle, and his experiences as a rock icon. It was released to generally favorable reviews, though some critics, like People, claimed that the book was a little "tell-too-much" in its description of how Manson developed into the strange and subversive man he is today. Indeed, the book pulls no punches in its description of Manson's early life and how he came to despise his own parents — a fact of his life that would become central to his work.

Advertisement

Manson was raised in Canton, Ohio by his parents, Barbara Wyer Warner and Hugh Angus Warner. He was forced to attend Christian schools, an aspect of his childhood that he says framed his anti-religious views in later life. He has also claimed that his father, Hugh, had a violent temper and a habit of angry outbursts against his wife, whom he accused of infidelity.

The young Manson came to imitate his father. In his autobiography, he recalls throwing a perfume bottle at his mother, scarring her face, after he suspected her of having cheated on his father after coming home late with no explanation. "In altercations that followed, I hit her, spit on her and tried to choke her," he wrote in "The Long Hard Road Out of Hell." "She never retaliated. She just cried, and I never felt sorry for her."

Advertisement