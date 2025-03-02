Disturbing Details And Allegations About Marilyn Manson's Temper
American musician Marilyn Manson first rose to prominence as America's reigning shock rocker in the mid-1990s, when albums including "Portrait of an American Family" and "Antichrist Superstar" became huge hits among his typically young, dissatisfied fanbase. Manson, who leads a band of the same name, quickly became a target of attack by concerned parents and the media, who claimed his angry and nihilistic lyrics were adversely influencing their children. His concerts were famously wild, violent, and shocking, and they were frequently protested, with opponents vicariously claiming that the shows included acts such as bestiality and ritual sacrifice. Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, argued that his performances were art, and he defended his right to perform music however he likes on free speech grounds.
Though Manson joined the ranks of rock music's respected veterans by the 2010s, the 2020s saw shocking accusations that his demonic persona spilled over into his personal life in the form of abuse against the people around him, particularly women. More than a dozen women, including prominent actresses, have stepped forward accusing Manson of abuse and characterised him as prone to fits of anger. Here are some of the details of Manson's allegedly notorious tempter, from his own mouth and those who have encountered it firsthand.
He claims to have assaulted his mother
In 1998, at the peak of his fame, Marilyn Manson released a memoir with co-author Neil Strauss, "The Long Hard Road Out of Hell." The work outlines his early life, his alternative lifestyle, and his experiences as a rock icon. It was released to generally favorable reviews, though some critics, like People, claimed that the book was a little "tell-too-much" in its description of how Manson developed into the strange and subversive man he is today. Indeed, the book pulls no punches in its description of Manson's early life and how he came to despise his own parents — a fact of his life that would become central to his work.
Manson was raised in Canton, Ohio by his parents, Barbara Wyer Warner and Hugh Angus Warner. He was forced to attend Christian schools, an aspect of his childhood that he says framed his anti-religious views in later life. He has also claimed that his father, Hugh, had a violent temper and a habit of angry outbursts against his wife, whom he accused of infidelity.
The young Manson came to imitate his father. In his autobiography, he recalls throwing a perfume bottle at his mother, scarring her face, after he suspected her of having cheated on his father after coming home late with no explanation. "In altercations that followed, I hit her, spit on her and tried to choke her," he wrote in "The Long Hard Road Out of Hell." "She never retaliated. She just cried, and I never felt sorry for her."
Marilyn Manson would allegedly freak out over the thermostat
When the allegations against Marilyn Manson broke in 2021, it unleashed a flurry of interest in the musician's lifestyle out of the public eye. Revelations followed, and they suggested that his onstage image was reflected, disturbingly, in his everyday life. In November, Rolling Stone published a feature, "Marilyn Manson: The Monster Hiding in Plain Sight," based on court documents and interviews with over 55 people connected with him to give an account of his allegedly disturbing treatment of the people around him.
Some of the details from those who claim to have been abused by Manson extend to descriptions of his home. The apartment is allegedly covered in decorative blood, pornography, and offensive graffiti that one ex-partner described as a "black refrigerator." The description comes from the fact that Manson apparently insisted on keeping the apartment below 65 degrees. If anyone set it any higher, he allegedly threw violent tantrums where he destroyed the apartment's furniture.
Alleged ax-wielding abuse against Esmé Bianco
One of Marilyn Manson's most high profile accusers is "Game of Thrones" actress Esmé Bianco, who joined actress Evan Rachel Wood in coming forward with allegations about the musician's abusive behavior in 2021. Bianco and Manson were in a relationship for two years, during which time she claims she was the victim of several forms of abuse. The nadir of their relationship came when Manson, apparently enraged that Bianco was failing to give him the space he felt he needed, allegedly took up an ax and chased Bianco through the apartment, destroying things in the process.
Bianco separated from Manson soon after. The actress brought a civil case against Manson alleging sexual assault and sex trafficking. It has since been settled, as has one other civil case from an anonymous woman alleging sexual abuse. Manson also dropped defamation charges against Wood and paid her attorneys' fees. No criminal charges have been made against him for the sexual assault allegations, and despite the civil settlements, he denies all accusations.
His many public meltdowns
Despite allegations of displays of anger taking place behind closed doors, several of Marilyn Manson's public appearances have revealed that the musician seemingly possesses an explosive temper. Indeed, Manson has made headlines throughout his career for losing it while performing. On many occasions, he's turned on his fellow musicians, crew members, and members of the public.
In 1996, a Marilyn Manson show was forced to end early after drummer Ginger Fish suffered a head injury from a microphone stand that witnesses attested had been thrown by Manson himself. In 2018, he ended a show after a meltdown which saw the singer, who appeared intoxicated, rant angrily and incoherently at the audience before walking offstage mid-song. Then, in 2021, he walked out on an interview with Metal Hammer after the host alluded to the allegations against him.
