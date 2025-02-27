Disturbing Details Devil In The Family: The Fall Of Ruby Franke Revealed

In 2023, Ruby Franke was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after two of her children were discovered abused and emaciated in and around the home of her business partner, Jodi Hildebrant. Police footage shown in the documentary "Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke" depicts Ruby as stone-faced and unmoved by any of the events as she allows herself to be taken into custody but refuses to speak without a lawyer present. Soon after, Kevin Franke, who hadn't had meaningful contact with his wife or any of their six children to that point, showed up at the Ivins police station. Authorities didn't contact him — he appeared by his own volition, driving more than 250 miles from Springville, Utah after being told that he needed to come pick up his two youngest children. At the time, Kevin Franke didn't reveal who had kept him abreast of the situation.

In "Devil in the Family," Kevin Franke divulged that it was Ruby Franke who called him. He also shared that his wife had informed him that their children were possessed by demons — they'd confessed as much, and everything they told police about what she did to them was a lie. He was unaware of the abuse, and by attesting to keeping the distance requested by his wife, he absolved himself of any legal culpability in the case.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.