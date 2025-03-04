Things That Came Out About Jeffrey Dahmer After He Died

The following article includes graphic descriptions of murder.

Jeffrey Dahmer is easily one of the notorious serial killers in recent memory, if not the most. Dahmer didn't just stalk people of a certain profile, murder them, and dispose of their bodies. He was responsible for some of the most heinous and atrocious acts that one human can commit against another — the types that make you question the definition of "human." Dahmer drugged his victims, mutilated them with an electric saw, kept body parts in the fridge, cooked and ate them in various ways, arrayed skulls on his shelf, committed necrophilia, and much more. In short, few others could live up to the first word of the recent 2022 Netflix series, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

Because Dahmer's acts were so extreme and his case so high-profile, practically each and every aspect of his life, crimes, capture, trial, etc., have been detailed to the utmost in countless articles, documentaries, interviews, podcasts, books, and more. At this point, it seems like very little needs to be said about Dahmer that hasn't been said already, and there's next to nothing left to uncover or reveal to the public.

That being said, certain aspects of Dahmer's case didn't come out right away, at least not while he was alive. He was caught in 1991, received a sentence of 15 consecutive life sentences in 1992 (later extended to 16), and was murdered in prison in 1994. Since then, certain aspects of his case have come to attention, starting with the motivation of the man who killed him.

