Disturbing Prophecies For The End Of The World In 2025

The Bulgarian mystic Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, aka Baba Vanga, was a huge celebrity in her lifetime, having become known for her apparent ability to predict the future. Vanga became blind as a child, and it has been claimed that though she lost her vision she became blessed with "second sight." She was said to have predicted both World War II, the Chernobyl disaster, and the September 11 terror attacks when she saw the image of steel birds attacking the United States. Believers have claimed that Vanga's predictions had an accuracy of 85%, and though she died in 1996 people still turn to her words for insights into what cataclysmic events might be about to happen.

Worryingly, Vanga has earmarked 2025 as the year in which the end of the world begins to occur. Like Nostradamus, she foresaw an escalation of conflict in Europe, which has the potential to lead to the beginning of World War III and predicted a new conflict in the East, as well as Russia coming to dominate the world. She also foresaw major natural disasters, including a catastrophic earthquake on the West Coast of the U.S.

However, there is some good news. Despite believing that 2025 represents the beginning of the end for humanity, Vanga claimed that our species will continue in some form or another for another three millennia, before becoming extinct in 5079. All that said, according to Snopes, there is oddly no written record of any of her predictions and they are all things she allegedly told people. She also allegedly claimed that aliens were due to arrive on Earth via an asteroid in 2022, so her predictions ought to be taken with a pinch of salt.

