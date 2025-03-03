The Touching Tribute Morgan Freeman Delivered At The 2025 Oscars

Morgan Freeman made a tear-jerking speech honoring fellow actor Gene Hackman at the 2025 Oscars. Reports of Hackman's death hit just days earlier and shocked his fellow Hollywood stars and the rest of the world. "This week our community lost a giant, and I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman," Freeman began his commemorative speech.

The pair crossed paths twice in their careers, first appearing together in the 1992 Western classic, "Unforgiven," for which Hackman won his second Oscar award for best supporting actor. They reunited years later on the 2000 thriller "Under Suspicion," one of the late star's last films before he retired from Hollywood in 2004. "Like everyone who has ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone's work," Freeman said, noting the actor's two Oscars and saying that "he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world."

Freeman ended his tribute by giving a heartfelt goodbye to his friend. "Gene always said, 'I don't think about legacy, I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work.' So, I think I speak for us all when I say, 'Gene, you'll be remembered for that, and for so much more.'"

